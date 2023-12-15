Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

