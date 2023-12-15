Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,614,800 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 2,570,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.2 days.

OTCMKTS:THQQF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

