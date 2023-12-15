Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,422. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

