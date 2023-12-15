ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

