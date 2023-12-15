ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.96 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

