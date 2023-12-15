TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in November

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of TILT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,288. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

