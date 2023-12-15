TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in November

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TILT Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of TILT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,288. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
TILT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TILT
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.