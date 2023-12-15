Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Grows By 80.0%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Velan Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNSF opened at $3.84 on Friday. Velan has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

