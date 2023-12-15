Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. WEG has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.