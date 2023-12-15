Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.21

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.21 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 105311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

