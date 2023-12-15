Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Venture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $9.56 on Friday. Venture has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.
About Venture
