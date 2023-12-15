Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VEMLF opened at $9.56 on Friday. Venture has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

