Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.89

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 919406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock worth $4,697,124. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

