Hooked Protocol Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.95 million and $12.60 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 106,801,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.11971262 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $14,316,392.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

