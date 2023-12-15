Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.21

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 305503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

