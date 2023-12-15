Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CFO Donald T. Gardner III Sells 2,000 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

