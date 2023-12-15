Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $242.86, but opened at $237.64. Union Pacific shares last traded at $239.25, with a volume of 821,374 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average of $213.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.1% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $4,073,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $573,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 235.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

