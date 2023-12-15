Internet Computer Price Tops $7.31 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $7.31 or 0.00017366 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $146.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00097833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005541 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,207,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,175,038 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

