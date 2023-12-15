Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Jeremy Cox Sells 4,887 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

