Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00011549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $181.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,020,352 coins and its circulating supply is 480,532,421 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

