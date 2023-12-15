Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up to $36.61

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.61, but opened at $37.68. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 338,142 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,808,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after acquiring an additional 983,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.