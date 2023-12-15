LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.41. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 50,519 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $11,355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,034 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

