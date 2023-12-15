Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.66. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 2,287,490 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,698.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,449,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,088 shares of company stock valued at $22,234,685. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

