SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.24. SES AI shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 287,053 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $749.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,992 shares of company stock valued at $293,011 in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $10,785,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

