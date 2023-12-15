abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.33

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 39779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

