JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $26.24

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $27.59. JD.com shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 4,267,361 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

