Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.56. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 781,804 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altice USA by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,987 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

