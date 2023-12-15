ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.02. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 6,194,063 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Oppenheimer cut ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

ChargePoint Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $957.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,526 shares of company stock worth $200,711. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,628,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 418.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

