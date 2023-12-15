Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.86

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $19.66. Frontline shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 705,198 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 91.43%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after buying an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 146,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
