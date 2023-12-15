Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Up to $30.87

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.87, but opened at $31.97. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 103,307 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 211,572 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

