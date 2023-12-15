General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.25

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.25 and last traded at $122.89, with a volume of 1836686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

