Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.12

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 47683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GNE

Genie Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,636 shares of company stock worth $994,195 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.