Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.60

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 59793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
