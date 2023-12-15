BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.03

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 530472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $7,320,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 901,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $20,949,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 705,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

