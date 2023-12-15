Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.13

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 572564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,208 shares of company stock worth $853,037. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freshworks by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

