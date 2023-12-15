Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,407.0 days.
Topcon Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of TOPCF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Topcon has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.13.
Topcon Company Profile
