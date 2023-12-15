AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.61

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 356772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 18th.

AvePoint Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.86.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $31,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,460,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,513 shares of company stock worth $493,291 in the last 90 days. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

