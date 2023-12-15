Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 13.3%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 177,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 200,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$28.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Benton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.