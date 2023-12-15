Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Expands By 20.0%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TKGSY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

