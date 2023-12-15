Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,876,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,103.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPPF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

