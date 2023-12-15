Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

About Torex Gold Resources

TORXF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.85. 103,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,261. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

