Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Grows By 20.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
