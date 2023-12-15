Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Grows By 20.0%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

