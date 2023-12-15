Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.51.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tomra Systems ASA
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.