Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

