Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,749 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

