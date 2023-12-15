Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 57,988 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PHT opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

