Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ARDC opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%.

(Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.