Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.94 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

