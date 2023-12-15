Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,914 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $838.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

