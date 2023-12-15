Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

