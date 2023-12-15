Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

