SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

